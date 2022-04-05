City, Port officials iron out details regarding desal plant, still not in agreement

Meanwhile, the City is moving forward with it's own desal plans which call for a plant to be built in the inner harbor, and for less than $200 million.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Commission has sent the City of Corpus Christi it's white paper outlining it's intentions concerning the Harbor Island Desal Plant.

City leaders have been angered by the Port's plan because of a number of reasons.

According to City leaders, the location would require a lot of infrastructure to be built. Another is the cost of the project, which the Port estimated it to be in the half-billion dollar range.

Meanwhile, the City is moving forward with it's own desal plans which call for a plant to be built in the inner harbor and for less than $200 million.

3News spoke with Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and council member Roland Barrera about the Port putting on paper what it's plans are for a desal plant.

"The white paper is basically everything they have been saying. It's just on a piece of white paper now. Honestly that's as simple as it gets," Guajardo said.

Barrera added that the situation would still pose a strain in relations until everyone is completely in agreement on what to do moving forward.

"I just think that until we're working together it's not a good idea to move forward and until we're collaborating and we're on the same page," Barrera said. "I think the white paper basically comes out and still says we're not on the same page."

City leaders want the Port to totally abandon it's desal project. Port officials have told 3News that they're not going to do that because a ruling by the state on the Port's permit request could come any day. The Port feels it could end up being the only permit issued by the state for a desalination plant to be built in the Corpus Christi area.

The City is still going through the permitting process on it's planned project.

