City of Corpus Christi prepares for hurricane season with practice evacuation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for hurricane season, with one of the top concerns being safety.

If residents have to evacuate, knowing the correct steps can be paramount to community safety.

The City is working with local organizations, transit, emergency management and the Corpus Christi Independent School District to help residents experience the evacuation process Friday.

"It's just important that the public come out even if you're not going to evacuate on the bus to come out and see the process," said Billy Delgado, Emergency Management Coordinator for Corpus Christi. "It's very important to know how the city is going to operate to make sure that everybody gets out of town if they don't have transportation out of town. So we're very proactive.

Volunteers will act as evacuees needing transportation to safe locations throughout the state. The City is encouraging volunteers to bring their pets but they must be on a leash.

If you're interested in participating, residents can join the Emergency Management Team at 2 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gym at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway this Friday.

