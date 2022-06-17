City of Corpus Christi prepares for hurricane season with evacuation drill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As hurricane season kicks into full gear, residents are being prepared for the worst with a practice evacuation.
Atlee McCampbell with the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living, said that for him, knowing what to do during a hurricane evacuation is paramount for civilian safety.
"For us to do referrals, for us to evacuate during a hurricane, we have to know what they go through. So when we refer people we can give them the proper instruction," McCampbell said.
The drill was held Friday afternoon at the Corpus Christi Gym.
Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Delgado said the City holds the mock evacuation every year. The event is to ensure that when an evacuation is necessary that staff are prepared.
The mock evacuation proved to be useful during Hurricane Harvey when some 500-to-600 people took advantage of the City's voluntary evacuation service.
"Whenever the time came, Hurricane Harvey just popped up as a very dangerous storm, but we trained, everybody knew their role, we got the people out successfully and safely."
Other agencies that took part in the drill were the RTA and the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Nueces Co. Public Defender's Office to open next year
- Attorney says motions to dismiss Tejeda murder case will be filed
- First 2022 sea turtle hatchling release scheduled for Saturday on Padre Island National Seashore
- Will electric vehicles cause strain on the Texas power grid? Transportation experts say no
- Nonprofit helps serve the community amidst tampon shortages
- Need to beat the heat? Here is a list of cooling centers in Corpus Christi
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.