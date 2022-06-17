City of Corpus Christi prepares for hurricane season with evacuation drill

The last time Corpus Christi saw a voluntary evacuation was five years ago with Hurricane Harvey. Preparation is key and that's why the city held a drill Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As hurricane season kicks into full gear, residents are being prepared for the worst with a practice evacuation.

Atlee McCampbell with the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living, said that for him, knowing what to do during a hurricane evacuation is paramount for civilian safety.

"For us to do referrals, for us to evacuate during a hurricane, we have to know what they go through. So when we refer people we can give them the proper instruction," McCampbell said.

The drill was held Friday afternoon at the Corpus Christi Gym.

Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Delgado said the City holds the mock evacuation every year. The event is to ensure that when an evacuation is necessary that staff are prepared.

The mock evacuation proved to be useful during Hurricane Harvey when some 500-to-600 people took advantage of the City's voluntary evacuation service.

"Whenever the time came, Hurricane Harvey just popped up as a very dangerous storm, but we trained, everybody knew their role, we got the people out successfully and safely."

Other agencies that took part in the drill were the RTA and the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

