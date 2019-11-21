CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau is getting ready for the 2019 Merry Days by the Bay event.

Merry Days by the Bay is a celebration of the holidays that capitalizes on the things that make Corpus Christi unique. Merry Days by the Bay will be complete with a larger than life Christmas tree that will be placed in the middle of the Bayfront.

According to organizers, the event is expanding to include activities like an Island Farmers' Market to celebrate the South Texas way.

"We got a lot to be thankful for in South Texas. The economy's good. We got a lot of people working, a lot of people moving here. It's a good time to celebrate and reflect," Mayor Joe McComb said.

Corpus Christi's Christmas tree was donated by H-E-B and will start going up Wednesday and will be ready in time for the Harbor Lights Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7.

