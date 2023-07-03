City of Corpus Christi prepares for spring break crowds

There are plans for an emergency vehicle lane on the beach, as well as traffic cameras that will monitor lights to be adjusted as needed to avoid congestion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has begun preparing for the highly anticipated spring break crowds that will soon be on our beaches.

That preparation includes a focus on traffic control and public safety.

There are plans for an emergency vehicle lane on the beach, as well as traffic cameras that will monitor lights to be adjusted as needed to avoid congestion.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni is also encouraging visitors and the community to always observe flag warnings.

"Safety is a top priority. Lifeguards will be available during spring break in our mobile units. The lifeguard stands are not put up, but the mobile units will be out," he said.

For more information regarding the city's plans for spring break, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!