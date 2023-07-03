City of Corpus Christi prepares for spring break crowds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has begun preparing for the highly anticipated spring break crowds that will soon be on our beaches.
That preparation includes a focus on traffic control and public safety.
There are plans for an emergency vehicle lane on the beach, as well as traffic cameras that will monitor lights to be adjusted as needed to avoid congestion.
Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni is also encouraging visitors and the community to always observe flag warnings.
"Safety is a top priority. Lifeguards will be available during spring break in our mobile units. The lifeguard stands are not put up, but the mobile units will be out," he said.
For more information regarding the city's plans for spring break, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi saw wind gusts up to 68 mph overnight. Here's some of the damage reported across the area.
- Her new Reality: 3NEWS speaks with ex-NSA whistleblower about her decision to leak documents
- TxDOT closes problematic Harbor Bridge ramp to help prevent wrong-way drivers
- South Texas scientists say lack of pigmentation is killing off flounder population
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.