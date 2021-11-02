City preparing warming centers, partnering with local shelters for Arctic snap safety

Plans will be in places to ensure safety in transportation, water, homelessness, animal care, aviation services, and construction, city officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is planning to release an emergency management plan due to frigid temperatures and the potential for freezing rain and sleet forecasted in our area over the next several days.

Tuesday, Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Manager Peter Zanoni began preparations to implement the City’s severe cold and inclement weather protocols. Plans will be in places to ensure safety in transportation, water, homelessness, animal care, aviation services, and construction.

City officials say they are working with multiple local homeless agencies to ensure shelter, food, blankets, and clothing are provided for those in need during the severe cold and inclement weather.

The Salvation Army has been identified as the lead agency in providing emergency shelter. If the Salvation Army exhausts their intake accommodations, individuals will be referred by the Salvation Army to other shelters expanding their intake.

The City also is working on an operational plan to offer daytime warming centers within the city limits. More details on the warming centers will be provided no later than Friday as the weather forecast becomes more apparent, the city said.

The City already is working with the Corpus Christi National Weather Service for continuous daily weather forecasts and has scheduled recurring updates into next week.

Additionally, the City has engaged numerous state and local agencies, including the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Transportation, the Port of Corpus Christi, Nueces County, AEP of Texas, the Corpus Christi Council of Governments, the Downtown Management District, Christus Spohn, the Robstown Fire Department, and the American Red Cross.

More information on the city's plan for shelters and warming centers will be posted when available.

