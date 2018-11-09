Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi proclaimed this week "Flags for Heroes Week".

Council honored Tuesday the Rotary Club of Corpus Christi who organized the "Flags for Heroes" program right after 9-11. Rotary dedicated more than 600 donated flags on Monday at the Aviator Memorial Statue in Ropes Park along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office and the Corpus Christi Police and Fire departments put together the event. For $50, guests were able to place the name of anyone they consider a hero on a flag.

The flags will stay up through Saturday.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII