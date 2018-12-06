During Tuesday's City Council meeting, June 12 was proclaimed Women Veterans Day to salute women who have courageously served in the military.

Women have been involved in the military since the inception of the Army Nurse Corps in 1901 and were also known for their help in the American Revolution. Over 13-percent of women in Texas are involved in the military -- the highest national average, which continues to grow every year.

Every year on June 12, the City will now celebrate the day to acknowledge women for all they have done and continue to do.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII