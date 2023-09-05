City of Corpus Christi proclaims National Police Officers Week

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said residents can participate by leaving your porch light on or displaying the color blue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo read a proclamation recognizing peace officers and police officers for all their hard work.

The city is declaring National Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15 and also recognizing May 14-20, 2023 as National Police Officers Week.

Before reading Tuesday's proclamation, Guajardo went on to thank the Corpus Christi Police Department for continuing to keep the city safe.

"This council, the past council and every council will keep you a priority," she said. "We believe in what you do, and again, we don't take you for granted. Thank you for everything you do."

National Police Week pays recognition to those law enforcement officers who've lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.