Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Repairs could soon be coming to the Water Garden between the American Bank Center and the Art Museum of Corpus Christi.

According to a City document, a proposal for more than $300,000 was presented to fix the Water Garden. The attraction was built in the 1980s and has had many issues over the years because flooding has damaged the electrical and mechanical equipment.

"This is my fourth time in about six months, and it hasn't been on," Corpus Christi resident Ashley Glerup said. "They were just asking when we were going around where the water is, so it's kind of disappointing isn't it."

"I do come out here often. Sometimes it's on, sometimes it's off, so I just want to know when it's off," Artie Guerrero said.

According to City officials, there's no timeframe for when the repairs will be done.