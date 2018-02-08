Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi is considering raising property taxes to help pay for some much-needed residential street repairs.

Before the rise in property taxes, residents can attend the first public hearing on Aug. 28 during the regular City Council meeting.

City council members are proposing a two-cent increase in city property taxes which means a homeowner with a house worth $100,000 could see an increase of about $20 a year.

The city's residential street committee takes property tax revenue and puts it in a special fund to repair residential streets.

"So September the 18th is the day that the city council is scheduled to adopt the tax rate and the public has two options to come speak. The first one on August 28th and the second one on September 11," said Constance P. Sanchez, director of finance.

