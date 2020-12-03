CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi released a statement Thursday after residents raised concerns about the water being safe from the COVID-19 coronavirus.,

“We will continue to provide the best quality water to our residential and industrial customers," said Kevin Norton, Director of Water Utilities. "We are coordinating with all of our disinfection and material vendors to ensure operations continue as normal."

The Environmental Protection Agency is providing information on how COVID-19 relates to drinking water. They said they have so far not detected the virus in drinking water.

The EPA has also set regulations and requirements to keep viruses from contaminating water.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available. You can find more information on the coronavirus here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: