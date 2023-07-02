City of Corpus Christi receives new maintenance shed

The building will save they city money on deuterating equipment and beach maintenance in general.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has a place for all its beach maintenance equipment on the Island.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the North Padre Island Equipment Storage Facility on Commodores Drive.

The building will save they city money on deteriorating equipment and beach maintenance in general.

"It's very important to maintain our equipment," said Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Director Robert Dodd. "For a long time it's been stored outside in the elements. This is going to give us an opportunity to store it and keep it out of the elements, and wash it down daily as we've always done, just at a better place and a more central location."

The building will house the bull dozers and backhoes used to keep the beaches in decent shape.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.