City of Corpus Christi receives updates regarding drought conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During what continues to be a record drought across our state, and in spite of Stage 1 Water Restrictions, water usage in our region remains high.

That was the word given to the Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, production and water use from the O. N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant was higher in July than it has been all year.

Keep in mind that Stage 1 restrictions went into effect in June.

Zanoni reminded City Council members that part of the reason for the jump is the continued growth of our region. As a regional water supplier, Corpus Christi serves over half-a-million people across seven counties.

Another reason, however, is that on the days people are allowed to water under current restrictions, they are using more water than normal, in effect – ‘doubling up.’

It’s something Zanoni said defeats the goal of having less water use.

“We are in this together. You, me, the community, the industrial accounts, the commercial accounts. We have to all be in this together. We have to own it to get out of it," Zanoni said.

In the meantime, the Zanoni plans to meet with City leaders in the counties who share our water supply. He also said that a plan is still in place to trigger Stage 2 restrictions when the combined levels of Lake Corpus Christi and the Choke Canyon Reservoir hit 35%.

That could be coming before the month is over, as we currently sit at just over 36%.

