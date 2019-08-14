CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are nearly halfway through the 2019 hurricane season and the City of Corpus Christi has been recognized for its storm preparedness.

For the 16th year in a row, the City of Corpus Christi has been designated a "storm ready community" by the National Weather Service. Corpus Christi joins nearly 200 other communities across the country in that designation.

The goal is to use a localized approach to help leaders develop plans to handle severe weather, including everything from tornadoes to hurricanes. There are several requirements each community must meet, including having a 24-hour emergency operations center, having several ways of sending severe weather warnings and creating a system to monitor local weather conditions.

