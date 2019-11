CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most City of Corpus Christi offices including City Hall, Public Libraries, Animal Care Services and Municipal Court will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.

Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

Solid Waste Services :

Garbage Collection : Thursday, November 28 routes will be collected Saturday, November 30 .

Mon. /Tues. /Wed. /Fri. Routes will have no change in collection.

Recycling Collection : Thursday, November 28 routes will be collected Saturday, November 30 .

Mon./Tues./Wed./ Fri. Routes will have no change in collection.

Brush & Bulky : WILL NOT BE COLLECTED on Thursday, November 28 & Friday, November 29 .

Landfill : The J.C. Elliott Citizens Collection Center WILL BE CLOSED Thursday, November 28 but will be OPEN Friday, November 29 .

Animal Care Services :

CLOSED Thursday, November 28

OPEN Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Adoptions and kennel viewings for lost pets will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.



Libraries :

All public libraries will close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and remain closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 . All libraries will resume regular operating hours on Saturday, November 30 . The Neyland Public Library will be closed on Sunday, December 1 .



The following schedule will be observed at City Parks and Recreation facilities and programs during the Thanksgiving holiday:

Golf Courses: (Holiday Schedule)

Lozano Golf Center:

· OPEN on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 , 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

· OPEN on Friday, November 29 , 6:00 a.m. to dusk.

Oso Golf Course:

· OPEN on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 , 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

· OPEN on Friday, November 29 , 6:00 a.m. to dusk.

Tennis Centers: (Holiday Schedule)

HEB Tennis Center:

· OPEN Wednesday, November 27 , 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

· OPEN Friday, November 29 , 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

· OPEN Saturday, November 30 , 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· OPEN Sunday, December 1 , 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Al Kruse Tennis Center:

· OPEN Wednesday, November 27 , 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

· CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

· OPEN Friday, November 29 , 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

· OPEN Saturday, November 30 , 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

· OPEN Sunday, December 1 , 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Public Pools: (holiday schedule)

Collier Pool

OPEN Wednesday, November 27 , normal operating hours.

, normal operating hours. CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day OPEN Friday, November 29 , 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. OPEN normal hours after Friday, November 29

Natatorium

OPEN Wednesday, November 27 , normal operating hours.

, normal operating hours. CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day OPEN Friday, November 29 , 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. OPEN normal hours after Friday, November 29

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.

CLOSED Thursday and Friday, November 28 & 29

Thursday and Friday, November 28 & 29 Weekend schedule for Learning Center: OPEN Saturday, November 30 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CLOSED Sunday, December 1



Cultural Services:

The Galvan House will be CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1

Gymnasiums:

Corpus Christi Gym- CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1

Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1 Ben Garza Gym- CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1

Latchkey:

CLOSED Thursday & Friday, November 28 & 29

Recreation Centers:

Monday, November 25 to Wednesday, November 27, 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at all four locations.

CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1

Senior Centers:

CLOSED Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, December 1