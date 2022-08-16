City of Corpus Christi releases mosquito spraying schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With recent heavy rainfall, residents may be noticing an increase in mosquitos around town.
The City is actively preparing for the possibility of more mosquitos by spraying the following areas:
- Tuesday, August 16, Routes 4, 5 - Annaville
- Wednesday, August 17, Routes 30, 31, 32 - The Island
- Thursday, August 18, Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff
- Friday, August 19, Routes 1, 2, 3 - Calallen
Vector Control reminds residents to take proper care of themselves and their property. According to a release from the City, when dealing with mosquitos it is important to remember the Five D's of Defense.
- DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.
- DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.
- DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.
- DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.
- DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.
The spraying schedule is tentative and is subject to change. For more information regarding mosquito spraying, click here.
