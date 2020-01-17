CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is in the process of removing La Niña from the Downtown Marina, according to city officials.

The restoration of the ship was too costly, so this decision was for the best.

La Niña is being demolished by a contractor that was already doing work in the city, in order to make this a cost-effective removal.

"I do feel that the Columbus Sailing Association and the City of Corpus Christi worked hard to try and find a viable option. My heart is heavy and sad," stated Gina Sanchez, City of Corpus Christi Marina Superintendent.

The demolition of La Niña comes after city officials tried to sell the ship twice last year during a request for interest period in 2019.

A buyer was interested in buying the ship, but La Niña sank during the trial period.

La Niña is one of three Columbus ship replicas built in Spain for the 500th anniversary of his voyage to the New World.

The last surviving hand-built ship came to Corpus Christi as a part of a tour of American ports in 1992.

In 2010, La Niña was leased to the Columbus Sailing Association with a vision to restore her to her former glory.

After Hurricane Harvey, La Niña sank in Marina waters braving the major hurricane.

La Niña was pulled up for four months after the storm, but restoration was proved to be highly-proved.

