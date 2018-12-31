Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Results from the City of Corpus Christi runoff election were made official Monday at City Hall.

It's a process called canvassing the votes, and the secured incumbent Mayor Joe McComb's seat as well as the seats of city council members in districts 1, 2, 3 and 5.

City Council will be welcoming two new members -- Roland Barrera and Gil Hernandez.

According to City Secretary Rebecca Huerta, 2018's city council election was different from most.

"We've never had that many runoffs and that many races before, so that was unusual, but at the end of the day as I said, most of the seven incumbents came back with just two new people," Huerta said.

City Council will convene for the first time on Jan. 8.

