City of Corpus Christi seek ordinance change in effort to stop public smoking at area parks

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Project Hope in Youth Programs Coalition Coordinator Jonathan Martinez said over 3,300 cigarette butts were found at area parks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee gathered recently to discuss a possible change in a city ordinance prohibiting smoking in all city parks.

The topic was tabled while they gathered more information.

It's no secret that the use of tobacco products is unsafe for everyone especially kids, teenagers and other groups that frequent the park. Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Project Hope in Youth Programs Coalition Coordinator Jonathan Martinez said his organization collected over 3,300 cigarette butts along with other items.

"We collected probably over 20-something vapes. And so we expected to find more vapes," he said.

Martinez said that finding those items in close proximity to areas where kids frequently visit was alarming.

"We find them on playgrounds, where kids hang out. Where our babies are. Where we walk our pets and animals and things like that. Where our birds and animals are," he said.

While some feel the proposal might be invasive, Martinez feels it is necessary to ensure public safety.

"We're not targeting anybody, saying that they're not allowed to. We're just trying to set parameters on where it should be appropriate to smoke," he said. "And so obviously, playgrounds where kids, and teens and youth hang out. And if it's at the skate parks or if it's just on the actual playground, swing sets and what not."

One solution Martinez has considered is implementing the use of 'cigarette butlers' on the outskirts of city parks.

"I know that there's some of these downtown. And so the idea of these would be to right the parameters of the outside of the park, and have these at the entrance of the park and say 'Hey this is a place for you to throw away your cigarettes," she said.

Park volunteer Alissa Mejia frequently serves on the parks and recreation advisory committee. She said committee members asked city staff for more details so they can make a more informed decision.

"About logistics, about what it would take to implement such a thing. About what enforcement would entail. And if it was cause any sorts of problems," she said.

As a result, the committee tabled the topic until more research is gathered. For Martinez, the youth will benefit greatly if the city ordinance change is passed.

"Just trying to make it safer for them so second-hand smoke is not in the air while they're enjoying their time outside," he said.

The committee will be meeting again early August. Mejia said there is the potential that a recommendation could be made at that meeting, but even if a resolution is passed, the city council will make the final decision when setting the policy.

