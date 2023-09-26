City of Corpus Christi seeks community input to revamp Bayside Development Plan

The Bayside District of Corpus Christi covers more than 16 square miles and serves as home to nearly 85,000 people.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hosting an open house Monday night in hopes of refining its development plan for the Bayside Area.

From S.P.I.D. to Ocean Drive and from the Crosstown Expressway to Oso Bay, the plan is to prioritize the next steps in the evolution of that part of the city.

The Bayside District of Corpus Christi covers more than 16 square miles and serves as home to nearly 85,000 people.

That’s over 25 percent of the city’s population. It boasts some of Corpus Christi’s most established neighborhoods, and is also home to numerous parks and hospitals, providing opportunities for shopping and higher education.

Corpus Christi Planning Manager Annika Yankee said the existing growth plan for the area hadn’t been updated since the 1990s.

“So much has changed. New people have moved here, and this is an opportunity for us to refresh that plan and base it on what the current interests are of the people who live in and visit this area," she said

At a session back in February and through an online survey, those who either live in or who just use the area, were asked to look ahead and offer their vision for that part of the city.

In addition to more housing options, many of those who responded said they are looking for an easier way to bike and walk to the places they need to go, like retail, medical services and parks.

“This is a really special part of our city, with access to the Corpus Christi Bay and also to the Oso Bay, so we’ve heard about getting access to the parks and making the parks great community spaces," she said.

A plan has been drafted based on that input, and tonight, the city is asking the public to help confirm that they are headed in the right direction.

Tuesday night's open house is open to anyone who is interested in the Bayside area. It’s happening from 5:30 to 7:30 at Baker Middle School. After that, residents can go online where they can find a survey and information from Tuesday night's meeting.

The hope is to put something into the hands of the Planning Commission and City Council within the next 3-6 months.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!