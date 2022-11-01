City of Corpus Christi selected as recipient for several thousand dollar grant

The City will get $800,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced a new round of grants for the Texas Military Preparedness Commission and the City of Corpus Christi was selected as one of it's recipients.

The City will get $800,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The project will fund the acquisition of a restricted use easement in a runway clear zone to protect flight training operations at Cabaniss Field - which is a navy outlying field for NAS Corpus Christi.

The City will hold the title to the easement -- and be responsible for enforcing its terms. According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, the The restrictive use easement will secure a 51.85-acre site to prevent incompatible land development, which could threaten the future of military flight training operations at the only multi-engine primary flight training field in the entire U.S. Navy.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that she was pleased with the TMPC for funding the initiative to protect flight training operations.

"The DEAAG program has funded redundant water lines and replacement of the natural gas pipeline system for Naval Air Station Corpus Christi among other projects, and we are very pleased that the Texas Military Preparedness Commission has approved this additional funding to protect Clear Zones and APZ’s,” Guajardo said. “The City of Corpus Christi is proud to continue our strong partnership with Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Army Depot."

The project serves as an important aspect of the continued partnership between the City of Corpus Christi and the Navy.

