City of Corpus Christi setting up new economic development office for small business owners

While we have a Regional Economic Development Corporation that works on bringing large industries to town, the needs of small businesses are not being addressed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said he is setting up an economic development office at City Hall so that small business owners will finally have a place to turn to for answers and help.

It is something Zanoni said he has wanted to do for a long time, and he's hoping it will help get the word out around the state that Corpus Christi is small business friendly.

"Right now I don't know who you call," Zanoni said. "I don't even know who to call if we have an economic development question in the city. We should know that by now."

Zanoni said there will finally be a point person to handle those calls for help from the owners of small businesses. While we have a Regional Economic Development Corporation that works on bringing large industries to town, Zanoni said there was a huge gap left where the needs of small business owners were not being fully addressed by anyone. His plans are to create a five-person economic development office that will be headed by new Assistant City Manager Andrea Gardner.

"It's just a lot of the groundwork, getting the word out, like you said, building a new website, making yourself accessible to the businesses as well as the regional EDC, and just working together," Gardner said.

Former City Councilman David Loeb runs his family's commercial development property company, and he has a few ideas for the city manager as the new economic development office is being set up at City Hall.

"I think small business retention and recruitment was one of the things, and also infill development to help improve existing neighborhoods," Loeb said.

Zanoni completely agreed with that assessment of what needs to be done.

"Our focus right now will be on small business recruitment and retention and helping them grow as a small business to support as well," Zanoni said.

The new economic development office will not only try and help small business owners navigate City rules and fees, it will also offer incentives for them to open up or expand business along corridors like Staples Street and the downtown area.