CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few years ago, it was estimated that Corpus Christi had about $1B worth of needed street repairs. Today, the person in charge of our street department said the city is slowly making headway and is working right now on improving what many believe was the worst street in town - Harry Street.

It runs from Monette Drive to the other side of Everhart. It's a road that's been full of potholes for as long as anyone can remember. Now, it's undergoing a complete reconstruction as part of the Residential Reconstruction Street Program.

"There are multiple streets in Corpus Christi that are just like Harry Street and for us, we're taking them one street at a time," Director of Public Works Richard Martinez said.

This reconstruction project cost $900,000 and should be complete by July. The rest of Harry Street up to Everhart will be a milling and overlay job that city street crews will complete for $100,000. That part of this street repair project was helped out after City Council agreed to buy more equipment for the street department which included a milling machine.

"Now we have the ability to start programming the streets in and making some positive effects for our citizens," Martinez said. "I think you'll see that we've already paved going on eight miles of roadways with our in-house crews."

Martinez added that if you have a street that needs to be repaired please call the city's customer request line at (361) 826-2489.

The city will investigate your request and then give you an answer about what they will do. Martinez also told us that the city is working on its five year infrastructure management plan that will be published this summer. It will list all the streets that are scheduled to be repaired and whether they will be total reconstruction or strictly overlays.

