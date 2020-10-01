CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Harvey ripped through the Coastal Bend more than two years ago, but the City of Corpus Christi is still working on repairing structures that were damaged in the storm, including the Packery Channel.

Last year, Corpus Christi's City Council requested $15 million through the FEMA reimbursement program to repair the Packery Channel. Now they say it's just a waiting game.

Assistant City Manager Kieth Selman said as soon as Harvey passed through Corpus Christi, the City realized the Packery Channel had pieces of concrete that had fallen and were badly eroded. Selman said the work that needed to be done on teh channel fell under FEMA's reimbursement program, so the City filed all the necessary documents and are just waiting to hear back from the federal agency.

Selman said the Packery Channel is a huge part of the community.

"We have people out there on the Packery Channel fishing all the time, 24/7 almost," Selman said. "It's a huge community asset and it's a very viable water connection between the Laguna Madre and Gulf of Mexico."

3News reached out to FEMA for comment. They released a statement in response saying, "FEMA is coordinating efforts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to clarify funding authority for the damages sustained."

Selman said the redesign for the Packery Channel is complete and once FEMA gives the go ahead, it will be up for bids.

