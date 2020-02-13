CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has confirmed to 3news that the deal for a multimillion-dollar sports complex at Weber and Crosstown is now dead.

If the company had met all the deadlines, there would have been a 30 million dollar multi-sports and tournament quality complex.

City Manager Peter Zanoni sent a letter to SQH Sports and Entertainment in San Antonio, terminating the current lease agreement and the project that's been in the planning stages for over three years.

According to Assistant City Manager Keith Selman, the city granted extensions to SQH until the end of 2019 to show proof of funding for the project.

"At that time, we did not get the notification they had the resources available to do those elements of the project," Selman said.

SQH sent a letter to City Hall after the deadline but did not confirm they had the necessary $49 million in funding.

Members of the council say the company had their chance and more.

"We've already extended the deadline, and they knew they had a deadline, so it's always a concern if you don't make the deadline," council member Greg Smith said.

"This is the same game they've been playing all along. And they haven't been able to produce. There have been more promises than performance, and I just think we need to say okay. Thank you very much. We appreciate your interest. We need to move on," Mayor Joe McComb said.

3News reached out to SQH for comment but have not gotten a reply.

Although the city says they would love to see a multi-sports complex built in the area, they say SQH will not be considered in the future.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: