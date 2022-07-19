Starting Monday, violating Corpus Christi's water restrictions can land you a $500 fine

Under current Stage 1 water restrictions, residents can only water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m., and only on their designated trash collection day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During what continues to be a record drought across our state, the City of Corpus Christi is ready to crack down on those violating current water restrictions.

Under current Stage 1 water restrictions in the City's Drought Contingency Plan, residents can only water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m., and only on their designated trash collection day.

For the past several weeks, these rules have been in place, but City Manager Peter Zanoni expressed concern during Tuesday's City Council meeting that many are not following the rules.

"I do want to say that I was out in the community biking on Sunday, and me and my teammates noticed lots of violations," Zanoni said. "Lots of watering taking place that shouldn't be happening on a Sunday."

The City is already planning to proactively move to Stage 2 water restrictions as combined lake levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon continue to drop. The City would normally move to Stage 2 water restrictions when that level hits 30-percent. That is expected to happen by mid-August.

Even so, City Manager Peter Zanoni said he will likely call for Stage 2 water restrictions to instead be triggered at 35-percent.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, all requirements of Stage 1 will remain in effect, but water customers will only be allowed to water once every other week.

As of Tuesday, combined lake levels sat at just over 39%

So, beginning Monday Zanoni said warning will no longer be handed out to violators and instead citations will be issued.

“We need the community to help us. Everybody has to do their part," Zanoni said. "So what happens is we go out, we try to talk to the customer, we take evidence that they are violating the restriction, and then we issue them a citation that’s up to $500.”

Zanoni also said the City plans to have crews do night and weekend enforcement as well.

If you would like to report water violations, you can contact the City beginning Wednesday by dialing 311.

