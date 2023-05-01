City of Corpus Christi to begin mosquito spraying as early as Monday night

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will begin spraying in Calallen Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With recent heavy rains, the City of Corpus Christi is preparing to spray for mosquitos in the area.

In a press release by the city, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will begin spraying in the following areas of the city:

Monday, May 1, Routes 1, 2, 3, - Calallen

Tuesday, May 2, Routes 4, 5 – Northwest

Wednesday, May 3, Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff

Thursday, May 4, Routes 30, 31, 32 – Padre Island

Friday, May 5, Routes 9, 11 – North Beach

Residents can check the mosquito spraying map below.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!