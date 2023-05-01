City of Corpus Christi to begin mosquito spraying as early as Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With recent heavy rains, the City of Corpus Christi is preparing to spray for mosquitos in the area.
In a press release by the city, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will begin spraying in the following areas of the city:
- Monday, May 1, Routes 1, 2, 3, - Calallen
- Tuesday, May 2, Routes 4, 5 – Northwest
- Wednesday, May 3, Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff
- Thursday, May 4, Routes 30, 31, 32 – Padre Island
- Friday, May 5, Routes 9, 11 – North Beach
Residents can check the mosquito spraying map below.
