x
Local News

City of Corpus Christi to begin mosquito spraying as early as Monday night

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will begin spraying in Calallen Monday.
Credit: Deena Mooney

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With recent heavy rains, the City of Corpus Christi is preparing to spray for mosquitos in the area. 

In a press release by the city, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will begin spraying in the following areas of the city:

  • Monday, May 1, Routes 1, 2, 3, - Calallen
  • Tuesday, May 2, Routes 4, 5 – Northwest
  • Wednesday, May 3, Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff
  • Thursday, May 4, Routes 30, 31, 32 – Padre Island
  • Friday, May 5, Routes 9, 11 – North Beach

Residents can check the mosquito spraying map below. 

Credit: City of Corpus Christi

