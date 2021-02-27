City of Corpus Christi to begin winter storm brush cleanup on Monday

A city-wide winter storm cleanup is set to begin on Monday, March 8. Here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They Mayor and City Council announced a city-wide winter storm cleanup that is set to begin on Monday, March 8

“Cleaning up after a weather event is a critical part of the City’s recovery, and for this reason we are conducting an off-cycle brush removal plan. Your City Council and I understand the hardships that have been placed on our residents due to last week's historic winter storm. Continuing to work together to meet these challenges is how we will recover," said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

Bulky items will be picked up according to the 2021 Bulky Items Collection Schedule; appliances and household goods will not be pick up in the brush cycle program. Here is everything you need to know.

Winter Storm Cleanup Details:

The program will begin March 8, 2021. Residents should look at the published schedule to avoid placing their brush out too early.

City crews will begin brush collection in Area 5 and work northwest towards Area 10 in Calallen.

City debris removal contractor will begin collection on North Padre Island (Area 1A) through Area 4.

The winter storm brush cleanup is a one-time collection.

Residents who miss this collection will have to wait for their next regularly scheduled brush collection.

Residents can also dispose of their brush at the J.C. Elliott brush drop off area. Normally, the brush drop off area is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays. However, the brush drop-off area hours of operation have been extended and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guidelines for Brush and Debris Set Out:

Brush items include: Trees, limbs, bushes, palm fronds and other foliage damaged by the winter storm.

Bulky items including mattresses, carpets, and appliances will NOT be picked up.

be picked up. Items must not block sidewalks, thru-ways, stormwater ditches, or street right of ways.

Brush MUST be set curbside for pick up.

A map of city-wide collection areas (1A to 10) and schedule are available online.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.