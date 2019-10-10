CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is planning to add a new security fence to one side of City Hall as a way to increase public safety.

According to Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo, the fence will be made of bars and will go up on the Sam Rankin side of City Hall, where employees park. The area where the fence will be is across from the Mother Teresa Homeless Shelter.

According to Guajardo, the fence will be similar to what is at the RTA and will be designed to help beautify the area.

The fence could be up by early 2020.

