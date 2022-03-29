City of Corpus Christi to host job fair April 5.

The event will take place at the American Bank Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're in need of employment the City of Corpus Christi is hosting a hiring event on April 5.

According to a press release from the City, Over 15 City departments will be in attendance, including Public Works, Engineering, Water Utilities, Gas, Solid Waste, Police (civilian positions), Parks and Recreation, Neighborhood Services, Libraries, Aviation, Finance, and IT.

While the City is looking to hire diverse individuals for different positions there are still some important things to know before attending.

Free parking at the American Bank Center will be available to all job seekers.

Computer stations will be provided to complete job applications at the event.

City departments will be holding interviews for on-the-spot hiring.

The Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend Mobile Hiring Unit will be onsite, offering a full range of employment resources and career services to job seekers.

For more information about job openings that are currently available, click here.

