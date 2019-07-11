CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might want to consider cutting back on how much water you use this winter. The City of Corpus Christi is changing the way it charges customers for wastewater, and it is a cost that will end up sticking with you for a while.

Customers will see an insert in their November bill to let them know a change is coming. The City will be switching back to a wastewater winter quarter average. The switch aims to avoid fluctuating charges on your utility bill.

The City will be looking at the average of your water usage for the following months -- December, January and February. That average will be used to determine your bill until the next average is taken.

For example: If your average is 4,000 gallons, giving you a $45 charge for wastewater, that charge will be the same each month until a new average is calculated.

"The water you use will match up with your wastewater fee," said Margaret Morin, utility business office manager of the City of Corpus Christi. "The less you use for those three months, it will go for the next year, or whenever they go to review again."

The averaging will be for residential customers only and is something other cities use. It has actually been used before in the past by the City of Corpus Christi.

The change won't show up until your June 2020 City services bill.

For more information, visit the City's website here.

