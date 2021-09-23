City of Corpus Christi to offer 'Vacation Station' camp starting October 12

The Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting sign up for the camp that will be taking place during CCISD’s October intercession.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting sign up for their ‘Vacation Station’ camp that will be taking place during CCISD’s October intercession in October.

The camp will take place for four days starting on October 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Galvan Elementary. The camp is for students ages five to thirteen.

“As opposed to just staying home and being glued to the television and or their technology device they’re able to participate with other kids and participate in programming such as arts and crafts and sports and gaming and just have fun for those days,” said Lisa Oliver with the Parks and Recreation Department.

Normally the department has vacation stations during the holiday breaks, and this is the first time they're offering the camp during a CCISD intercession now that the district has transitioned to year-round school.

The fee for the camp is 30 dollars per child each day. Parents can go ahead and sign up on the interest list by clicking here.

Registration closes on Monday September 27 at 5:00 p.m.

