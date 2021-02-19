City of Corpus Christi to provide emergency water bill utility relief to those impacted by winter storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced late Friday afternoon that they would be helping customers whose water bills may be impacted by this week's extreme weather.
The City will provide emergency water bill utility relief to those affected by water line breaks caused by frozen pipes. The program will also take the higher-than-normal water use into account when taking the Winter Quarter Water Average, which is used to determine monthly wastewater charges.
Details on this program will be provided next week, according to the City. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
