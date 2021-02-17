City of Corpus Christi to reopen warming centers until Friday

Temperature checks at the door and face masks are required.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced they will reopen warming centers through Friday.

City warming centers are not places to eat or sleep and no pets are allowed, city officials said. COVID-19 protocols will also be in place. Temperature checks at the door and facemasks are required.

The following places will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday.

La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche, 826-7000

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road, 826-2330

Garden Senior Center, 5325 Greely Drive, 826-2345

Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Drive, 826-2305

Northwest Senior Center, 9725 Up River Road, 826-2320

Lindale Recreation Center, 3133 Swantner Drive, 826-3449

The City also offered these precautions you can take to reduce your risk of frostbite and hypothermia in extreme cold weather. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Wear several layers of loose-fitting clothing, mittens, a hat and a face cover when outdoors.

Stay dry.

Be extra cautious in the wind. A strong wind, even in only moderately cold weather, can cause a wind chill far below freezing.

At the first signs of possible frostbite – redness or pain in any skin area – get out of the cold or protect any exposed skin.

Watch for hypothermia symptoms. Confusion, drowsiness, slurred speech, a drop in blood pressure, shallow breathing and a pinkish tint to the skin. Anyone with hypothermia symptoms is in immediate danger and should receive medical help right away.

Check on elderly or sick people, especially if they live alone or in isolated areas.