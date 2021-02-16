City of Corpus Christi under water boil notice, officials to hold news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

City officials will hold a news conference at City Hall to brief the public on the details. Stay with 3News for the latest.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi notified residents that they will be hosting a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to brief the public on a water boil notice being put in place.

The City put out the following news release just before the news conference began:

"The City of Corpus Christi’s water distribution system is being impacted from a major water main break that is leading to low water pressure or no water service to customs. This pertains to all of Corpus Christi customers except for those on Padre Island as those customers are on a different water line pressure plane that is not being impacted by this event. Loss of power throughout the city is further complicating identification, repairs and restoration.

As a result of the low water pressures, the City must implement an immediate water boil order as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. All water customers are being notified to boil their water prior to consumption. Seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should especially follow the order.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The City’s Emergency Operations Center is contacting grocers and other retailers to notify them of the need more bottled water for the Corpus Christi region.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City of Corpus Christi will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes and rescind the water boil order.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Corpus Christi Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489). The City of Corpus Christi is issuing this Boil Water Notice as a precautionary measure as we work to restore conditions post severe winter weather event."

