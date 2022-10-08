City of Corpus Christi unveils new CCPD Flour Bluff substation

By 2023 the City hopes to approve 25 new officer positions bringing the total to 491.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ribbon cutting today to unveil the much anticipated Corpus Christi Police Department substation in Flour Bluff.

The building itself received some major upgrades both inside and out, and was expanded to over 4,000 square feet. The substation will now be home to 43 officers who serve the 'bravo district.'

The City of Corpus Christi celebrates the first ever substation of its kind located off of Waldron Road to serve the bravo district which is made up of Flour Bluff and North Padre Island. City officials said the buildings new look was designed not only to improve the work environment for officers but also to be inviting to the community members they serve.

"Now we have a place where folks can come in and interact with police department officers and staff, solve problems, get things done and get to know their police department. It is very important," said CCPD Police Chief Mike Markle

The substation works as a way to bridge the gap between police headquarters which is located in downtown Corpus Christi, and one just a few blocks from Flour Bluff ISD.

"For me in particular, in this day in age things are kind of tough especially for schools, we have our own police department and quite proud of them but when something big happens it takes lots of professionals to step up," said Shirley Thornton with the Flour Bluff Citizens Council.

Thornton adds with the station being more accessible and closer to the district, "this building is super close to us, we know we are safer. We know we are safer."

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni there are more substations where that came from, leading to more growth for CCPD. By 2023 they hope to approve 25 new officer positions bringing the total to 491.

"This is a real modern facility for modern police department." stated Zanoni, "In our bond program, we are recommending two additional police substations one in our fast growing south side and one in Calallen as well."

The substation is fully operational, in fact, officers will begin moving into the building as early as Wednesday afternoon.

