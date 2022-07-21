City of Corpus Christi working to repair water pipes impacted by drought conditions

Now we are going from two or three waterline breaks a day to over 20," said Mike Murphy, Chief Operations Officer for the City of Corpus Christi.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi water crews are seeing up to 25 waterline breaks a day because of drought conditions. It is a situation other cities around the state find themselves in as well.

The 3600 block of Crestbrook is just the latest water line break that crews are having to deal with, and what's turning out to be a very busy summer.

"The cement pipe tends to break more because it doesn't bend with the soil conditions out here," said Wesley Nebgen, Assistant Director of Utilities Infrastructure. "When it gets hot and dry like this, the ground starts to shift and it starts to flex that pipe and it won't flex."

This year's drought are busting water lines left and right on a daily basis at a far greater rate than in 2021.

"Now we are going from two or three waterline breaks a day to over 20 and that not only puts a strain on our manpower we are in competition with these other cities for material," said Mike Murphy, Chief Operations Officer for the City of Corpus Christi.

Cities like Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio are said to be experiencing hundreds of these breaks each day. That's making it tougher for Corpus Christi to get its hands on replacement pipe.

"We are in competition with vendors for that pipe and everybody is out trying to get it," Murphy said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.