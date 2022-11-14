City of Corpus Christi welcomes new Public Works director

Ernesto De La Garza will be responsible for the city's streets and road infrastructure.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi welcomed the new director of Public Works Monday morning.

Ernesto De La Garza will be responsible for the city's streets and road infrastructure.

It puts the end to an extensive search for a position that's been difficult to fill, according to City Manager Peter Zanoni. De La Garza said he looks forward to making the best use out of the resources available to improve roads across the city.

"I have a passion for pavements, like they mentioned before I do teach that subject," he said. "I look forward to getting out with the teams and our crews and seeing our operations, our paving operations, how we use materials on the job and then how we solve problems. Mainly see if we can stretch some materials and make them go longer."

De La Garza was born in Kingsville and has lived in Corpus Christi for the last 20 years.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.