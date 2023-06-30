City of Corpus Christi's first ever Coastal Comida Fest kicks off this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is inviting residents for their first ever Coastal Comida Fest.
18 food trucks will be parked out at Water's Edge Park Saturday for residents to enjoy.
The event is the kick off to the city's Fourth of July celebrations. 3NEWS spoke with Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Director Robert Dodd who said the event is all about brining more people to our parks.
"It doesn't get any better than this," he said. "We have our green area here, we have some amenities there, basketball court and obviously this view. And you know we'd like people to come out and enjoy what we have to offer."
The food trucks will roll out their menus starting at noon.
