City of Corpus Christi sourcing water from the Colorado River starting Monday

Once again, the City of Corpus Christi will be adding Colorado River water to its water blend. Officials do not anticipate a change in residents' water quality.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has announced that it will once again be adding water from the Colorado River to its water blend. Those additions will begin Monday, Apr. 18, and are expected to reach residents by Wednesday, Apr. 20.

The Colorado River is one of four water sources (Colorado River, Lake Texana, Lake Corpus Christi, and Choke Canyon) for Corpus Christi Water.

City officials say this water blend will be utilized regularly moving forward and used monthly for a minimum of three days.

Officials say that, after the unpleasant taste and smell in the water back in January, they plan to inform residents of all changes to City water sourcing in the future.

Currently, the City does not expect any noticeable changes in residents' water quality.

If you have any questions about water or wastewater services you can call 361-826-2489.

