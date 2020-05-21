DRISCOLL, Texas — The City of Driscoll is now the proud owner of eight new G.P.S tracking and monitoring devices.

The decision to have these inside of the city's vehicles are aimed at saving taxpayer dollars and improving efficiency.

Mayor Mark Gonzalez said the city council has been discussing the idea for about six months and voted unanimously for them. Ultimately, they found a company willing to provide the trackers for a $200 monthly subscription fee.

"That will give us all our gas millage maintenance logs, basically track the vehicles," Gonzalez said. "It will give us idling time, multiple things, but it's more a budget standpoint, 'are we idling too much? Are our cars of the city too much?' Basic things like that."

The mayor said it'll save the city about $1,000 a month in fuel costs.

