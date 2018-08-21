Driscoll, TX (KII News) — The mayor for the City of Driscoll vacated his office Monday evening and brought political turmoil to the city.

According to Driscoll City administrator John Valls, Mayor Marcos Zavala has missed 3-consecutive meetings.

Since May of 2017 Zavala has been mayor and beat out longtime incumbent John Aguilar with 69-percent of the vote.

In May Zavala was banned from the town's city hall following allegations of sexual harassment. Zavala was only allowed in the building for official city business.

Council members met Friday to recognize the fact that Zavala vacated the office.

Michael Morris, city attorney of Driscoll, said he would advise City Council on the proper procedure for filing the vacant seat.

