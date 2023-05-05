City of Falfurrias shut down parks, fields effective immediately due to 'credible threat'

The Falfurrias Police Department does not want to cause alarm or create panic to residents, but are urging everyone to remain clear of all parks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Falfurrias is shutting down all parks, fields and even it's golf course effective immediately due to a threat they have determined to be credible and imminent, said a statement by the city.

Police have coordinated with the little league to postpone this weekend's event.

