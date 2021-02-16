City of Falfurrias under water boil restrictions until further notice

The City of Falfurrias took to Facebook just before 6 p.m. to warn residents not to drink the water.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The City of Falfurrias notified residents just before 6 p.m. Monday that they are under water boil restrictions until further notice.

In a Facebook post, the City said they "understand a lot of us do not have electricity and/or water, however, we still need everyone to be aware. Please do not drink the water!"

During water boil restrictions, residents are advises to bring their water to a rolling boil and let it cool before consumption.

