FREER, Texas — The City of Freer has confirmed that a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Freer officials, because of the circumstances the Freer City Hall and the Freer Police Department will be closed until further notice.

"The City of Freer will have the Duval County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety Troopers patrolling our city. All calls will be routed through the Duval County Sheriff's Office in San Diego," stated officials in a public notice.

Freer officials want to reassure the community that there will be officers keeping their city safe.

"Again, we would like to emphasize that there is ample coverage. The safety of our community is our priority," added Freer officials.

If you have any questions you may reach out to Mayor Arnold Cantu at 361-701-2461.

