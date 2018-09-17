FULTON, Texas (Kiii News) — Federal dollars have come through to help the city of Fulton rebuild its Paws and Taws Convention Center.

The Center, named after an old fashioned reference to square dancing partners, was left unsafe to keep standing after Hurricane Harvey, leaving the City to demolish the building. It is expected to cost about $3 million to rebuild the Center, but Fulton Mayor Jimmy Kendrick said it will be better than before because of better design and materials.

"We're talking about $3 million for the whole facility, and we're about $221,000 short," Kendrick said. "Hopefully loans, whatever we have to do. That's up to the Council to help me try to figure out how to get there, and we're trying different avenues."

The public pier next door, which has been closed since the hurricane, will also be rebuilt and repairs could begin in the next several months.

Kendrick said design work is now underway for the new convention center and construction could begin next spring.

