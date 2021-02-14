City of George West offices closed Monday due to weather

Due to the inclement weather in the Coastal Bend the City of George West offices will be closed on Monday.

GEORGE WEST, Texas — Due to the inclement weather in the Coastal Bend the City of George West offices will be closed on Monday, February 15.

Due to inclement weather roads will be in hazardous conditions. For the latest road conditions for the state, you can call 511.

The Police Department will be closed for any records related information, but officers are on duty and an officer can be dispatched through the Live Oak Sheriff’s Department at 361-449-2271.

