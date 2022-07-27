City of Gregory celebrates opening of new municipal facility

The old city hall offices are over 40 years old and the fire station was also significantly damaged during Hurricane Harvey and was later torn down.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Gregory celebrated the opening of a new 10,000 square feet municipal facility that will house all of the City's offices.

City officials told 3NEWS that the facility has been a three year long journey to get to this point.

They called the building the "heart and soul" of their city which they said is much needed space for their growing community.

"It was much needed," said Jeronimo Garcia, Mayor of the City of Gregory. "That facility over there was over crowded and it was overstaffed and to me it was like sardines in a can. But this was very much needed, this will have a great impact on the operations for the City."

The old city hall offices are over 40 years old and the fire station was also significantly damaged during Hurricane Harvey and was later torn down.

