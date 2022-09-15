City of Gregory receives $2.5 million to replace vital waterline

In just this past year, the City of Gregory has had to make several repairs to the 10 inch waterline.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Rescue Plan is coming to the aid of the City of Gregory after leaders there worked for several years to get the money to replace a vital waterline in town.

The federal government is sending the City of Gregory $2.5 million to replace a 10-inch waterline. Tony Cano, administrator for the City of Gregory, said the line could break at any given moment.

"This is going to supply the main source of water to the city and I guess ease the minds of the citizens, because the waterline is old and probably could go at any moment," Cano said. "Now we won't have to worry."

The total cost of replacing the waterline is $3.1 million. Now that the government has agreed to send $2.5 million of that total, the City only has to come up with $600,000.

Cano told 3NEWS that residents' water rates won't have to go up to cover that cost.

"Because of the monies we received and because of the money we already have earmarked and set aside for a secondary waterline, citizens are not going to incur any more cost. That is not going to be the case," Cano said.

The people around Gregory were happy to hear that the waterline is going to be replaced. That's because the City has already had to make several repairs to the line just this year.

"My mom has problems with her waterline and it gets backed up all of the time," said Gregory resident Liza Gonzalez. "So I would like them to do it very quickly because it's a big issue here in Gregory."

The City gets its water from the San Patricio County Municipal Water District. The City's pump station is located on the southeast side of Gregory.

Cano said there's no timeline on when the project will begin, but when it does, it will provide 2000 construction jobs. It will also help to ensure that the City will continue to be able to deliver water to all of the residents.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.